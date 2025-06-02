Balogun to miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup, dropped from US roster already without Pulisic, McKennie

FAYETTEVILLE, Fla. — Forward Folarin Balogun will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury and was among three players dropped Sunday from a roster already without Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna. HT Image

Defender DeJuan Jones and midfielder Sean Zawadzki also were let go by coach Mauricio Pochettino, who added defenders Walker Zimmerman and Nathan Harriel along with forward Paxten Aaronson.

Four players have been replaced from the 27-man group announced May 22. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte injured an oblique and was replaced on Wednesday by Chris Brady.

Aaronson, 21, joined 24-year-old brother Brenden on the roster and could play together with him on the national team for the first time. Paxten's lone U.S appearance was in a friendly against Colombia in January 2023.

Harriel is among seven players who could make U.S. debuts, joined by Brady, goalkeeper Matt Freese, right back Alex Freeman, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, midfielder/winger Quinn Sullivan and forward Damion Downs.

The U.S. is coming off poor performances at last year's Copa America and the CONCACAF Nations League in March and this will be the last extended training camp during a FIFA fixture period until players report ahead of next year's World Cup.

Players started arriving Sunday for training in Chicago. The Americans have friendlies against Turkey on June 7 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Switzerland three days later at Nashville, Tennessee, then meet Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti in the first round of the Gold Cup.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady , Matt Freese , Zack Steffen , Matt Turner

Defenders: Max Arfsten , Sergiño Dest , Alex Freeman , Mark McKenzie , Tim Ream , Chris Richards , Miles Robinson , Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson , Tyler Adams , Sebastian Berhalter , Johnny Cardoso , Luca de la Torre , Diego Luna , Jack McGlynn , Quinn Sullivan , Malik Tillman

Forwards: Paxton Aaronson , Patrick Agyemang , Folarin Balogun , Damion Downs , Brian White , Haji Wright

