Bears batter Shedeur Sanders, FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-CLE/RECAP D'Andre Swift rushed for two touchdowns, D.J. Moore hauled in two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears cruised to a 31-3 win over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Caleb Williams completed 17 of 28 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago , which reached double-digit victories for the first time since 2018. The Bears' defense forced three turnovers and racked up five sacks.

Shedeur Sanders completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards and three interceptions for Cleveland . Harold Fannin Jr. caught a team-high seven passes for 48 yards while Isaiah Bond caught two bombs for 89 yards.

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett moved within one sack of matching the all- time single-season record. Garrett finished with 1 1/2 sacks on Sunday to give him 21 1/2 sacks on the season, which means he can surpass co-record holders Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt next weekend at home against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bears opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. Swift took a handoff, bounced to the right and beat a defender to the front pylon for a 6-yard score.

Chicago increased its lead to 14-0 with 1:29 remaining in the first quarter. Moore got open in the back of the end zone and made a running catch for a 3-yard touchdown.

The Browns got on the scoreboard with 10:03 to go in the third quarter. Andre Szmyt made a 50-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-3.

Less than two minutes later, Williams and Moore connected for their second touchdown of the day to make it 21-3 in favor of the Bears. Williams rolled right and made a jump pass, and Moore brought it down between two defenders in the back of the end zone for a 22-yard score.

Swift notched his second rushing touchdown to make it 28-3 in the final minute of the third quarter. The Browns appeared to have Swift bottled up for a short gain, but the running back stayed on his feet and shook off a couple defenders on his way to a 17-yard score.

The Bears made it 31-3 on Cairo Santos' 41-yard field goal with 7:30 remaining.

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze missed the game after he aggravated a foot injury during pregame warmups.

