Bears coach praises Caleb Williams while QB stays quiet in wake of book excerpt

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — New Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson praised Caleb Williams while the quarterback remained mum Wednesday in the wake of a book excerpt detailing how the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and his father wanted nothing to do with the founding NFL franchise leading up to last year's draft. HT Image

The account of the Williamses' feelings about the Bears in “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback” by author Seth Wickersham was reported by ESPN last week. Johnson said Caleb Williams gave no indication he would rather play elsewhere when they discussed it.

“I can’t speak too much in terms of what it was like before he got here and when he got here last year, but from my four months on the job, he’s been outstanding to work with and we just are focusing on getting a little better every day," Johnson said.

The Bears did not make Williams available to reporters following their workout.

In the book, Wickersham describes how Williams and his father, Carl Williams, asked attorneys to find a workaround to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, explored signing with the United Football League and considered publicly ripping Chicago and the Bears to create an untenable situation for the team.

“Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die,” Carl Williams said ahead of the draft, according to the book.

Johnson grinned when asked about that comment.

“I love it. I love it,” he said when asked about Carl Williams' comment. “I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative. That’s where great stories are written. So, we’re looking to write a new chapter here — 2025 Chicago Bears — and looking forward to the future.”

Wickersham reported Caleb Williams indicated to confidantes he didn’t think he could work with then-offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Bears general manager Ryan Poles told Williams, “We’re drafting you no matter what.”

Williams resigned himself to being selected by Chicago with the No. 1 pick, and after a pre-draft visit to the team facility, he believed he could help lead a turnaround.

Williams threw for 20 touchdowns, was intercepted six times and took a franchise-record and league-leading 68 sacks as a rookie. The Bears lost 10 straight and finished last in the NFC North at 5-12. They fired Waldron after nine games and let coach Matt Eberflus go after a loss at Detroit on Thanksgiving.

“I think every single day he’s trying to get better," safety Kevin Byard said. “He’s still a really good, talented young quarterback in this league and he’s trying to get better every day, and that’s all I see from him. Just working every single day, staying late, obviously meeting with Ben and all those guys. We’re trying to right the ship.”

Chicago landed the top coaching candidate on the market in January when Johnson agreed to take the job after spending three seasons as the Lions' offensive coordinator. Williams said at the time he was “insanely excited” when he found out.

The Bears also overhauled their offensive line in an effort to give their quarterback the protection he needs. The most notable move was a trade with Kansas City for two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who finalized a two-year, $35 million contract extension on Wednesday.

“You can just feel from every position group — from offense, defense, special teams — just the desire, the push to keep working, keep getting better, keep improving,” he said.

Thuney likes what he's seeing from Williams.

“He works really hard,” he said. “You can tell how much he cares about this sport, and he’s always in here. Whenever I come in, I see him. He’s been doing great, and so far so good.”

