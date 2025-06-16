Ben Shelton gives the US 3 men in the ATP top 10 for the first time since 2006

LONDON — Ben Shelton rose two spots to No. 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday, joining No. 4 Taylor Fritz and No. 8 Tommy Paul to give the United States three men in the top 10 for the first time in nearly 20 years. HT Image

In April 2006, Andy Roddick was No. 4, James Blake was No. 7, and Andre Agassi was No. 10.

There are four American women in the WTA's top 10 this week again, and five in the top 13: No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 6 Madison Keys, No. 9 Emma Navarro and No. 13 Amanda Anisimova.

Aryna Sabalenka remains at No. 1, a spot she took over in October from Iga Swiatek, who dropped to No. 8 on Monday.

Tatjana Maria, a 37-year-old German, rose 43 spots to No. 43 on Monday by winning the Queen's Club title as a qualifier.

The 22-year-old Shelton, who won the 2022 NCAA singles title for the University of Florida, is only in his third full season on tour. He'd never traveled out of the U.S. until 2023.

Shelton is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist, making it that far at the U.S. Open in 2023 and the Australian Open this January.

Fritz moved up three spots to match his career high after winning a grass-court title at Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday. The top three men remained the same: No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Alexander Zverev, the runner-up to Fritz in Stuttgart.

