Bills QB Josh Allen to wear visor in Week 3 game against the Dolphins after nose injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, despite widespread speculation, will be playing against the Dolphins on Thursday, September 18, albeit with a slight modification. Allen’s helmet will carry a visor for the next game as a precautionary measure following his nose injury from the Bills’ 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)

Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Allen suffered a bloody nose but returned to the field soon after with gauze stuffed in his nose. He only missed two plays as a result and continued with the game until multiple starters were pulled off. Despite getting a nose bruise, Allen remarked that he could still breathe properly.

The quarterback was then seen sporting a visor during practice two days later and is expected to wear the same during Thursday’s game as well. The Bills posted a video of the moment on their official social media handle. “Visor JA17 has entered the chat,” they wrote in the caption.

Josh Allen's remarks

"Yeah, we'll see. We'll probably wear it in the game, just trying to get used to it," Allen said after Tuesday's practice, as reported by ESPN.

"Your voice kind of echoes off of it too," Allen added. "So, it's just, it's a little bit weirder." He hasn’t been added to the team’s injury list since.

Now entering his eighth season in the league, Allen holds the record of 107 consecutive starts, a close tie to Tom Brady, who currently holds the record with 110 straight starts from Week 5 of 2016 to the end of the 2022 season.

"Yeah, his nose didn't get any bigger, I don't think," coach Sean McDermott joked on Monday. "It's always looked good to me. I think it still looks good. I think we're in a good spot."

The game is scheduled to happen at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, at 8:15 PM ET and will be available to stream on Prime Video and NFL+. It can also be livestreamed on FUBO, although regional restrictions may apply in certain areas.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta