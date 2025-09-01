Nathan Lukes and Myles Straw each had two RBIs Sunday afternoon and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-4. Blue Jays' strong hitting downs Brewers

The Blue Jays salvaged the finale of the three-game series and completed a 3-3 homestand.

William Contreras hit a two-run home run and Brice Turang added a solo shot for the Brewers.

Toronto led 3-2 after one inning. Jackson Chourio added four hits for Milwaukee.

Chourio beat out an infield single on a slow roller to shortstop and scored when Contreras homered to left on a hanging slider from Max Scherzer.

Scherzer allowed four runs, nine hits and no walks with one strikeout in four innings.

Toronto scored three unearned runs against Brandon Woodruff in the bottom of the first. George Springer was hit by a pitch. First baseman Andrew Vaughn was charged with a throwing error on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 's grounder when there was a mixup at coverage at second base that put runners at second and third. Lukes poked a two-run double down the left-field line and Ernie Clement blooped an RBI single to center.

Toronto added a run in the second. Straw walked and scored on Springer's double off the left-field wall.

Turang led off the third with a homer to left on an 0-1 fastball. Chourio doubled on a fly ball to right that Addison Barger lost in the sun and scored on Contreras's single high off the right-field wall.

Toronto took the lead in the fourth with two-out singles by Springer, Barger and a chopped infield RBI single by Guerrero.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with none out against Brendon Little in the fifth but did not score with Tommy Nance getting the final two outs.

Toronto scored three in the fifth. Clement and Andres Gimenez singled and Tyler Heineman hit an RBI double to left center. Straw then grounded an infield single through the drawn-in infield.

Woodruff allowed eight runs , 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.