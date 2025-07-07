Bo Bichette homered, Kevin Gausman struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Blue Jays sweep Angels, win eighth in a row

The Blue Jays swept the three-game series to extend their season-best winning streak to eight games.

Mike Trout hit a solo home run for the Angels, who stranded 12 runners. Taylor Ward added three hits, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base.

Trout homered to right against Gausman on a fastball with two outs in the first.

The Angels loaded the bases in the fourth on a single, a walk and an error before Gustavo Campero bounced back to Gausman to start an inning-ending, home-to-first double play.

Bichette atoned for his error in the top of the inning by driving an 0-1 changeup from Tyler Anderson off the facing of the second deck for a home run to lead off the home fourth. Toronto added a run in the inning when Myles Straw doubled and scored on Joey Loperfido's single to right. Loperfido was thrown out after rounding first base.

The Angels tied the game in the fifth. Chad Stevens led off with a single, Trout walked with two outs and Ward hit an RBI single to right.

Ryan Burr , activated from the injured list Sunday, replaced Gausman with a runner at first and two outs in the sixth. He gave up a single before getting Nolan Schanuel to fly out. Gausman allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks.

Bichette led off the home sixth with a walk and took third on Alejandro Kirk's flare single to left. Davis Schneider hit an RBI single to left for Toronto's go-ahead run.

Brock Burke replaced Anderson, who allowed three runs, eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Burke ended the threat with a double-play grounder and a groundout.

Burr pitched around a walk and a stolen base with three strikeouts in the seventh.

Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman pitched a perfect ninth with the help of two line- drive outs to earn his 22nd save.

Field Level Media

