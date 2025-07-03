Sole possession of first place in the American League East will be on the line Thursday night when the Toronto Blue Jays vie for a four-game sweep of the visiting New York Yankees. Blue Jays turn to Chris Bassitt in bid for 4-game sweep of Yankees

The Blue Jays rebounded after squandering an eight-run lead to record an 11-9 decision on Wednesday.

New York tied the game at 9-9 on Aaron Judge's two-run homer in the eighth inning. Toronto regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, with the go- ahead run scoring on a wild pitch by Devin Williams and the second run coming across on Addison Barger's single.

Barger also had a three-run homer in a seven-run first inning. Davis Schneider had two homers and three RBIs for Toronto.

The teams have identical 48-38 records, but the Blue Jays technically reside in first place because they lead the season series 4-2.

Toronto is scheduled to start right-hander Chris Bassitt on Thursday. He is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees. Bassitt allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 5-1 loss to New York on April 27.

The Yankees are scheduled to start right-hander Clarke Schmidt in an attempt to salvage the series finale. He is 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA in seven career games against the Blue Jays.

In his only start against them this season, he allowed one run on one hit in five innings in a no-decision in that April 27 game.

Bassitt will try to improve on his most recent start when he allowed nine runs over two-plus innings in a 15-1 road loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

"He never really got into a rhythm," Toronto manager John Schneider said. "It was just an off day for him. Kind of a weird day."

The outcome left Bassitt searching for reasons.

"I don't know," he said. "I gave up eight hits, and I probably wouldn't change any location on one of them. So I'm not really sure."

The bullpen has been taxed, so the Blue Jays hope Bassitt can work deep into the game.

Jose Berrios did not help matters when he lasted only 4 1/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing six runs. His outing ended with Giancarlo Stanton's first homer of the season, a three-run blast.

The Blue Jays bolstered their bullpen on Wednesday when Yimi Garcia was reinstated from the injured list. Garcia got the win despite allowing Judge's tying home run in the eighth. Schneider had walked Judge intentionally for the fourth time in the series in the sixth inning but let the rusty Garcia pitch to him.

Mason Fluharty was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Garcia.

The staggering Yankees have lost 13 of their last 19 games.

"We're going to go through two of these a year every good team does," Judge said. "We're not playing good baseball. Couple things we've got to clean up and we'll be right back where we need to go."

The Yankees recalled Clayton Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated fellow right-hander Geoff Hartlieb for assignment in an attempt to refresh their bullpen.

"Some of those guys have been leaned on heavily," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "It's on me. I've got to do a better job of getting those guys in positions where they can be successful."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.