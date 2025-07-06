Bobby Jenks dies of Stage 4 adenocarcinoma: What is this type of stomach cancer? All we know

Bobby Jenks, a former Chicago White Sox closer and 2005 World Series champion, died on Friday in Portugal at age 44 from stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, the MLB team confirmed on Saturday. White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf noted that he was an ‘iconic member’ of the Chicago family. Former Chicago White Soz star Bobby Jenks died on Friday(AP)

“None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago. He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts," he said in the press release.

What Is Stage 4 Gastric Adenocarcinoma?

Gastric adenocarcinoma originates in the mucus-producing glandular cells of the stomach’s inner lining (mucosa). Stage 4 indicates the cancer has metastasized, spreading beyond the stomach to distant organs or lymph nodes, or into nearby structures like the esophagus or pancreas.

The American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) TNM system defines stage 4 as:

T (Tumor): The tumor has grown through the stomach wall (T4) into nearby organs (e.g., spleen, colon) or structures.

N (Nodes): Cancer may have spread to nearby lymph nodes (N1–N3), with 7–15+ nodes often involved.

M (Metastasis): Cancer has spread to distant sites (M1), such as the liver (most common), lungs, or peritoneum.

Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series, saving four games in six appearances during the postseason. He was an All-Star in each of the next two seasons while saving 41 games in 2006 and 40 in 2007.

He retired 41 consecutive batters in 2007, matching a record for a reliever.

Jenks saved 173 games for the White Sox from 2005-10 before finishing his career with 19 appearances in 2011 for the Boston Red Sox. For his career, he was 16-20 with a 3.53 ERA and 351 strikeouts in 348 appearances, all in relief.

Jenks is survived by his wife, Eleni Tzitzivacos, their two children, Zeno and Kate, and his four children from a prior marriage, Cuma, Nolan, Rylan and Jackson.

(With AP inputs)