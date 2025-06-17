Borderlands 4 available for pre-order: Release date, price and more; All you need to know

Borderlands 4 is coming in a few months, but the gaming community can put a pre-order in now. Borderlands 4 is coming and is available for pre-order.(X/ Borderlands)

The newest and arguably the most ambitious title of the franchise is one of the most highly anticipated video games of the year. It is available for pre-order starting today.

So, when will Borderlands 4 actually fall into the fans’ hands, and how much will it cost?

Borderlands 4: Release date, price and more

Borderlands 4 will be released for various consoles on September 12. The game will be available in three different editions, each with its own perks and, of course, price: the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, and the Super Deluxe Edition.

The standard edition will give gamers access to the full base game, along with the Gilded Glory Pack, a Vault Hunter skin, a weapon skin, and an ECHO-4 drone skin.

The deluxe edition will have everything you get in the standard edition, along with more perks like a Firehawk’s Fury weapon design reward pack collection, four unique areas with new missions and unique bosses, four Vault cards with unique challenges and rewards, new weapons and gear, new Vault Hunter cosmetics and four new vehicles with new cosmetics.

The Super Deluxe Edition will again have everything available in the previous editions, along with an ornate pre-order pack, four Vault Hunter skins, heads and bodies, a Vault Hunter pack, two new playable Vault Hunters, two new story packs with new stories and side quests and two new map regions. This edition will also come with new gear and weapons, new Vault Hunter cosmetics and new ECHO-4 cosmetics.

The standard edition will cost $69.99, while the deluxe edition can be bought for $99.99. The super deluxe edition will set gamers back by $129.99.

The game can now be pre-ordered for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store. It is expected to become available later on for Nintendo Switch 2.