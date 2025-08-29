Tyler Locklear, Alek Thomas and Ildemaro Vargas each drove in a pair of runs on Thursday afternoon to propel the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Bottom-third of order slugs Diamondbacks past Brewers

Nabil Crismatt threw 5 2/3 innings for Arizona, allowing four runs on eight hits, while striking out two and walking one. In his major league debut, Taylor Rashi earned a three-inning save, allowing two hits, while striking out three and walking two. Arizona split the four-game series and has now won consecutive games after dropping three straight.

Jose Quintana lasted just 3 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, allowing six runs on five hits, walking four and striking out two. Isaac Collins drove in two runs for the Brewers, who have gone 5-8 since winning 14 straight games.

Milwaukee struck first as Sal Frelick led off the first inning with his 10th homer of the season.

In the second, Arizona's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno singled before Blaze Alexander walked to load the bases. Quintana then hit Locklear with a pitch to score Arizona's first run. Two batters later, Vargas laced a two-run single to push the Diamondbacks' lead to 3-1.

The Brewers cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the second on Andruw Monasterio's RBI groundout.

Quintana issued three walks to load the bases in the third, before Locklear's run-scoring groundout and Thomas' two-run single extended Arizona's advantage to 6-2.

Milwaukee answered again in the third. William Contreras reached with one out on Alexander's error and Brice Turang followed with a single. After Crismatt's wild pitch, Collins singled to center, scoring a pair of runs.

Quintana hit Ketel Marte to begin the fourth and allowed Gurriel's two-out single, ending the Milwaukee starter's outing after 95 pitches. Tobias Myers threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

After Monasterio's two-out double in the sixth, Jalen Beeks replaced Crismatt and retired Frelick to preserve Arizona's two-run lead.

