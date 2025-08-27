Former Marlins infielder Vidal Brujan slapped a go-ahead RBI double in an explosive ninth inning, and Ozzie Albies homered twice, leading the Atlanta Braves to an 11-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Braves plate nine in ninth; leave Marlins in their wake

Albies, who also doubled, went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

The score was tied 2-2 when Brujan delivered the first RBI in what became a nine-run, ninth-inning rally.

Reliever Tyler Zuber started the ninth and took the loss. Josh Simpson followed and was charged with seven runs in one-third of an inning. Simpson's ERA went up from 6.14 to 8.87.

Marlins infielder Javier Sanoja relieved Simpson and got the final out on the first batter he faced as Nacho Alvarez hit a pop-up.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision.

Braves rookie Hurston Waldrep lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits, one walk and one run.

Miami's Sandy Alcantara hurled seven innings, allowing three hits, two walks and two runs. He struck out seven batters.

Alcantara got in trouble right away, walking his first batter Jurickson Profar on four pitches. Profar went to third on a Ronald Acuna Jr. single and scored on a check-swing groundout by Marcell Ozuna.

Miami tied the score in the bottom of the first as Xavier Edwards singled, advanced on first baseman Matt Olson's fielding error on an attempted pickoff play and came home on Jakob Marsee's line-drive single to center.

Atlanta took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a great at-bat by Albies, who fouled off six straight pitches before pulling a 394-foot homer down the right-field line.

Miami tied the score in the seventh inning as Sanoja stroked a leadoff double, advanced on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch by reliever Dylan Lee.

In the top of the ninth, Ozuna led off with a double, and Alvarez drew a one- out walk, chasing Zuber.

Brujan then swung at a first-pitch slider that was right down the middle, and that started the rout for Atlanta. Drake Baldwin followed with a two-run single and Albies capped the uprising with a long ball to left.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.