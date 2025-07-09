Brayan Bello pitched a complete game and struck out 10 to help the Boston Red Sox extend their winning streak to five games by beating the visiting Colorado Rockies 10-2 Tuesday. Brayan Bello goes the distance as Red Sox pummel Rockies

Bello limited Colorado to five hits and walked one. He threw 107 pitches, 76 for strikes, in his second career complete game.

The Red Sox offense received a three-run home run from Trevor Story and a solo homer from Jarren Duran. Both homers came during Boston's six-run seventh inning. Story and Duran each had two hits and Romy Gonzalez collected three of Boston's 11 hits.

Hunter Goodman produced two of Colorado's five hits. He had an infield single in the fourth and a two-run home run in the ninth.

Colorado's Kyle Freeland gave up three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

The Red Sox have won seven of their last eight games. The Rockies have lost four of their last five.

It was scoreless until the Red Sox took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. After Gonzalez singled and Roman Anthony walked, Story delivered a two-out single that drove in Gonzalez with the game's first run. Ceddanne Rafaela followed with a two-run double that scored Anthony and Story to make it 3-0, and then Duran singled to drive in Rafaela with Boston's fourth run.

The Red Sox increased their lead to 10-0 in the seventh. After Marcelo Mayer singled against Jake Bird with one out, Gonzalez hit an RBI triple. It was 6-0 after Anthony singled to drive in Gonzalez.

Story's home run extended the lead to 9-0, and Duran's 456-foot home run against Zach Agnos capped Boston's scoring.

Bello lost his shutout when Goodman homered to left-center in the ninth.

Boston won the first two games of the three-game series. The Red Sox prevailed 9-3 Monday.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.