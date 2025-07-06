The Milwaukee Brewers expect first baseman Rhys Hoskins to miss "a few days" after he exited the team's 4-2 loss vs. the Miami Marlins on Saturday with left thumb discomfort. Brewers 1B Rhys Hoskins (thumb) expected to miss 'a few days'

"It doesn't look great," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the game. "It's not fractured. He doesn't feel great right now. It's your bottom hand for swinging, so it's really, really important."

The 32-year-old Hoskins belted an RBI triple in the second inning before leaving the game two innings later. Hoskins reportedly experienced soreness in the thumb after reaching to catch an errant throw from shortstop Joey Ortiz and tagging Miami's Eric Wagaman.

Murphy and a Brewers trainer immediately attended to Hoskins after the play, though the first baseman finished the inning before being replaced by Jake Bauers in the fifth. Hoskins tried to grip a bat before the inning but told Murphy he could not go on.

"For it to be like that and Rhys Hoskins, because I know who he is, it's got to be really hurting," Murphy said. "I don't think we'll see him for a few days. Hopefully it's not an IL, but it might be depending on how he feels in the next few days."

Hoskins is batting .242 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 82 games.

Hoskins is in his second season with the Brewers after spending the first six years of his MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies. He is a career .238 hitter with 186 home runs and 529 RBIs.

In two years with Milwaukee, Hoskins has appeared in 212 games, batting .223 with 38 homers and 124 RBIs.

Field Level Media

