Isaac Collins and Joey Ortiz hit home runs, William Contreras added a two-run double and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to a season-best nine games, while remaining perfect against the Los Angeles Dodgers after an 8-7 victory on Saturday. Brewers continue win streak at Dodgers' expense

The Brewers won even as All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta tied a season high by allowing four runs in five innings. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth inning for his 23rd save as Milwaukee improved to 5-0 against Los Angeles with the finale of the season series Sunday.

Neither team has swept the other in a season series since the Brewers moved to the National League in 1998.

Shohei Ohtani hit one of three home runs for the Dodgers, who have lost nine of their last 11 games. With a struggling Mookie Betts getting the night off for Los Angeles, Will Smith had two hits out of the No. 2 spot of the lineup.

The Brewers took an early lead with a four-run third inning against Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan . Ortiz opened the scoring with an RBI single, Contreras delivered his two-run double and Andrew Vaughn had a sacrifice fly for a run.

The Dodgers answered with their own four-run third as Ohtani hit a two-run home run, his 33rd, before Teoscar Hernandez had an RBI double and Freddie Freeman scored on a Peralta wild pitch.

Milwaukee moved back in front when Collins led off the fourth inning with a homer to right, his sixth. The Brewers made it 6-4 in the sixth inning on a Caleb Durbin double that scored Collins, who had walked and stole second base.

Ohtani got the Dodgers within a run on an RBI single in the sixth, but the Brewers answered in the seventh with a Vaughn on a single for 7-5 lead. Ortiz's home run in the eighth was his seventh.

Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas hit home runs in the eighth to pull Los Angeles within 8-7. Edman ended an 0-for-29 downturn with a sixth-inning single.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a second-inning single, and Jackson Chourio extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.