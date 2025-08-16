Milwaukee rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski lasted only 1 1/3 innings in his return from the injured list on Friday, but the Brewers still rallied for a win over the Cincinnati Reds. Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski struggles in return from IL

Misiorowski, who had been out since late July with a left tibia contusion, was charged with five runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out three.

After Misiorowski left with the bases loaded in the second inning and the Reds went on to complete a seven-run inning, Milwaukee trailed 8-1. However, the Brewers came back for a 10-8 victory, their 13th consecutive win, tying the franchise record.

Misiorowski, 23, broke Paul Skenes' record for the fastest to be named to an All-Star Game when he was chosen as a National League squad injury replacement after just five starts in the major leagues.

Through seven starts before landing on the IL, the flamethrower amassed a 4-1 record and a 2.70 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 14 walks across 33 1/3 innings.

The Brewers, who own the best record in the big leagues at 77-44, cleared a roster spot for Misiorowski by optioning right-handed reliever Grant Anderson to Triple-A Nashville. Anderson went 2-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 53 games this year.

Milwaukee called up outfielder Steward Berroa and infielder Tyler Black from Nashville. The two replace outfielder Isaac Collins, who went on the paternity list, and outfielder Blake Perkins, who went on the bereavement list.

Field Level Media

