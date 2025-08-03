The Milwaukee Brewers go for a three-game sweep when they conclude their series against the host Washington Nationals on Sunday. Brewers look to continue torrid stretch in finale vs. Nationals

Milwaukee recorded a 16-9 win in the series opener on Friday and an 8-2 decision on Saturday. The club has a combined 40 hits over the last two games, tied for the most in Brewers history over a two-game span .

The Brewers, who have won five of six overall, are 20-6 in their last 26 road games and 8-1 in the last nine. They own the best record in baseball and are a season-high 22 games over .500.

"My goodness, they're we're firing on all cylinders," Saturday starter Brandon Woodruff said after allowing two runs on one hit over six innings. "It's been fun to be a part of and to watch it, for sure."

All-Star rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski makes his eighth major league start on Sunday. He will be opposed by rookie right-hander Brad Lord .

Last time out, Misiorowski gave up three runs on three hits in four innings against the visiting Chicago Cubs. He struck out seven and walked two.

Misiorowski gave up all three runs in the first inning of a game the Brewers rallied to win. He finished his outing by getting 10 straight outs.

"Just keep going," Misiorowski said of his mindset after the first inning. "Just trust that the team's going to help me out and they did. It was awesome."

Lord makes his third start since returning to the rotation. Last time out, he gave up one run on one hit in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision versus the host Houston Astros. The Nationals have won both of his starts.

Lord threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief against the Brewers over two appearances in July.

On Saturday, Christian Yelich had three hits, including a home run, and Brice Turang added two doubles and a single for the Brewers. Yelich had two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored. It was his fifth game of the year with three or more hits and he is 5-for-10 in the series.

In seven of nine innings on Saturday, the Brewers' leadoff hitter reached base.

Woodruff allowed just two baserunners and Milwaukee is 5-0 this season when he starts. Opponents are hitting just .141 against him.

The Nationals, who were held to two hits, fell to 22 games under .500 and are 0-5 against the Brewers this season.

"Nothing is going to be given to anyone," interim manager Miguel Cairo said. "So like I said before, you got to come to work. You gotta make sure you do the thing the right way and get good at-bats. Do the little things that make you a good player and a winning player. That's the culture that I'm gonna make."

The lone bright spot was Robert Hassell III's two-run homer. It was his second extra-base hit since he was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

"It was good to see," Hassell said. "I've been working down in Triple-A, and I felt like I've been feeling some stuff, some good stuff. Being able to pull the ball in the air a little bit. So to see it happen one time, hopefully it happens more, but in the first start back, it's nice."

