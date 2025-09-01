The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in the opener of a three- game showdown between division leaders. Brewers to start rookie Jacob Misiorowski for series opener vs. Phillies

Misiorowski will be opposed by fellow right-hander Taijuan Walker .

Milwaukee was unable to complete a sweep at Toronto, dropping the series finale 8-4 on Sunday in a matchup of two of the top teams in the major leagues. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff was tagged for eight runs on 10 hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, the Brewers went 21-9 in August, tying the franchise record for most victories in a calendar month.

The Phillies were denied a four-game sweep of Atlanta, which rallied for a 3-1 victory Sunday with one run in the eighth inning and a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado in the ninth.

Milwaukee, which leads the NL Central by 6 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs, has the best record in baseball at 85-53, followed by the Detroit Tigers . The Phillies, tied with Toronto for the third-best overall record in the majors at 79-58, have a six-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East. The Brewers swept a three-game series at Philadelphia in late May.

Misiorowski, named to the All-Star team after just five major league starts, is just 1-2 with a 6.18 ERA over his last seven starts.

The 23-year-old, who has not won since July 8, was on the 15-day injured list the first half of August, but he is 0-1 with a 9.58 ERA in three starts since coming back.

Misiorowski's most recent start was his best this month, allowing three runs in five innings, striking out 10 and walking one. He did not get the decision in a 9-8 home win over Arizona after leaving with a 6-3 lead.

"I don't think I change my intent on any game these last two, three," Misiorowski said afterward. "But it feels good to feel like I'm back."

The Brewers offense was bolstered by the return of outfielder Jackson Chourio, activated Saturday off the injured list after missing all of August with a hamstring injury. Chourio was 6-for-9 with a homer and two doubles in two games against the Blue Jays.

Brice Turang had a homer and single, capping an August in which he hit .343 with 10 homers, six doubles and 24 RBIs in 28 games.

Walker was 1-2 with a 3.14 ERA in five starts in August, going at least five innings each time out.

In his last start, Walker allowed four runs on 10 hits in five innings in a 6-0 loss to the host Mets. A misplayed bunt proved costly during a three-run third inning.

"I make that one play, get the ball, it could be a different story," Walker said afterward. "But like I said, it's just one of those games where it kind of wasn't going our way."

Walker is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in three career starts vs. the Brewers, including one start this season when he allowed four runs in four innings in a 6-2 loss in May.

On Sunday, the Phillies signed veteran right-hander Walker Buehler, who will be eligible for the postseason. Buehler was 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 23 games, including 22 starts with Boston before being released Friday.

The Phillies also claimed left-hander Tim Mayza off waivers from the Pirates on Sunday.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.