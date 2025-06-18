Search Search
Brittney Sykes guides Mystics' comeback win over Sky

Reuters |
Jun 18, 2025 08:13 AM IST

BASKETBALL-WNBA-CHI-WAS/RECAP

Brittney Sykes scored 20 of her season-high 32 points in the second half to help the visiting Washington Mystics overcome a 16-point deficit and beat the Chicago Sky 79-72 on Tuesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Sykes, who ranked among the WNBA leaders at 19.4 points per game entering the night, shot 13-of-24, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, for the Mystics . Washington trailed 37-21 during the first half, but outscored the Sky 47-28 in the second half.

Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and Angel Reese scored 17, while each recorded 10 rebounds for Chicago , which shot 49.2 percent but committed 25 turnovers.

With the game tied 56-56 after three quarters, the Mystics scored three early baskets all assisted by Sug Sutton to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Sky got within 63-62, but Sykes knocked down a 3 with 6:02 remaining.

Sykes came through again when she drew a foul on Reese that turned into a three-point play and a 74-70 Washington lead. Then, with the Mystics up 75-72, Sykes grabbed an offensive board when the ball bounced between three Chicago players, with the play ending on teammate Kiki Iriafen's basket.

The Sky held a 44-32 at half. However, Sykes netted the first four points out of the break as Washington scored 18 of the first 22 in the third.

The Mystics moved ahead 56-50, but Chicago, which committed nine turnovers in the third, scored the final six points of the quarter. The spurt was highlighted by a tying bucket from Elizabeth Williams, who recorded her first four points in the quarter.

Chicago took advantage of nine first-quarter turnovers by the Mystics to lead 26-11 after the first 10 minutes. Rebecca Allen had seven points in the quarter, which ended on a 15-2 Sky run, while Reese and Cardoso each scored six for the Sky.

A Sykes 3-pointer helped the Mystics get within 30-21 with 6:46 left in the first half. However, Chicago scored the next seven points, five coming from Reese, highlighted by her three-point play. Reese capped the run by finding Cardoso, who was 5-of-6 from the field through the first two quarters.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

