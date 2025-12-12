Broncos waive 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis, the oldest tight end in NFL history Broncos waive 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis, the oldest tight end in NFL history ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have waived 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis, the oldest tight end to play in an NFL game.

Lewis appeared in four games for the Broncos as a point-of-attack blocker. He didn't catch any passes or post any statistics but he did tally 66 snaps. He made one start, on Nov. 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That came four days after he made history by subbing into the Broncos' game at Houston in Week 9. He said afterward that becoming the oldest tight end ever to play in the NFL “means everything” to him.

“From a kid that was born on the east side of Long Beach, from my mom having me when she was 15 years old, back when I didn’t even know this was out there for me to go get, right? And so I’ve been able to be intentional about my life, and I manifested this, and I’m just grateful that I’m able to do it,” he said after the Broncos’ 18-15 win over the Texans in Week 9.

Lewis was the second-oldest active player in the NFL behind Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who turned 42 last week.

When he entered the game on the fourth snap of Denver’s first drive he also became the oldest player to appear in a game in franchise history and the 23rd player in NFL history to play in 20 seasons.

Lewis was on the Broncos' practice squad but was out of game-day elevations. Guard Ben Powers returned to practice this week, so the Broncos might be prepping their practice squad to have a spot open to bring back whomever they have to move off the 53-man roster upon Powers' return.

Lewis was a first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of UCLA in 2006. He played 12 seasons in Jacksonville, five in Green Bay and two in Chicago, where he appeared in all 17 games last season, before coming to Denver.

The Broncos host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

