Bryce Underwood's Michigan contract in spotlight after fight with Justice Haynes: ‘How much…'

Tempers ran hot on the Michigan bench during Saturday’s matchup with Oklahoma. Quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Justice Haynes were caught in a heated exchange late in the second quarter in Norman, which quickly drew attention from fans. Underwood's Michigan contract is in the spotlight following the fight. Haynes showed his frustration after the play and pointed toward Underwood. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The argument started after a failed third-and-2 run-pass option late in the first half. Michigan, down 7-0 with just over three minutes left, had a chance to extend the drive but came up short. Instead of moving closer to the end zone, the Wolverines were forced to settle for a field goal try.

Haynes showed his frustration after the play and pointed toward Underwood. The quarterback chased after him on the sideline, and the back-and-forth turned into a scene. Underwood even tugged at the back of Haynes’ jersey as words flew. Haynes, who had rushed for 159 yards in Michigan’s opener against New Mexico, did not back down.

Also Read: Bryce Underwood vs Justice Haynes: Why tempers rose at Michigan sideline, vs Oklahoma

Several players stepped in to keep things from escalating. Injured tight end Marlin Klein, a team captain who suited up but could not play, moved between the two and tried to calm the situation. For a brief moment, both players made contact as teammates held them apart.

Internet reacts

Fans on social media quickly reacted to the new development. One wrote, “How much money did Michigan pay for Bryce Underwood again?”

Another user added, “Bryce Underwood learning the hard way money can’t buy happiness or a good offense apparently, should’ve went to LSU. ”

Another added, “Always a good sign when the True Freshman QB to whom you’ve promised $10 million is picking fights with his Michigan teammates by Week 2.”

The online chatter centered around Underwood’s high-profile NIL deal. Reports say the freshman quarterback could receive between $10 million and $12.5 million over four years, with additional endorsements pushing the figure above $15 million. That works out to around $3 million per season.

Michigan’s deal, heavily backed by donors including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, was key to flipping Underwood from his original commitment to LSU.