Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele grouped together at Oakmont

Groups of three will tee off at the first and 10th holes when action gets underway Thursday morning at the season's third major.

Former Oakmont caddie-turned-dentist and amateur golfer Matt Vogt will hit the opening tee shot at No. 1 at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is grouped with two-time major winner Xander Schauffele and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis "Josele" Ballester, who recently joined DeChambeau on the LIV Golf circuit. They will tee off at the first tee at 7:29 a.m. ET on Thursday and at 1:14 p.m. on Friday.

World No. 2 and 2025 Masters champ Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland will play with Ireland's Shane Lowry and England's Justin Rose. Rose and McIlroy are former U.S. Open champions and Lowry tied for second in 2016 the last time the event was held at Oakmont. They will tee off at No. 10 at 7:40 a.m. Thursday and at 1:25 p.m. Friday.

Second-ranked Scottie Scheffler, winner of last month's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, shares the tee box with two-time major winner and World No. 4 Collin Morikawa and Norway's Viktor Hovland. They will get things started at No. 1 at 1:25 p.m. Thursday and 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Dustin Johnson, the winner of the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, is grouped with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and 2021 champion Jon Rahm of Spain and LIV Golf. They will begin at the 10th tee at 1:14 p.m. on Thursday and 7:29 a.m. on Friday.

Tee times and groupings for the 2025 U.S. Open :

Thursday , Hole #1 / Friday , Hole #10

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. - Matt Vogt, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Kevin Velo, Danville, Calif.; Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C.

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. - Chandler Blanchet, Jacksonville, Fla.; Alvaro Ortiz, Mexico; Doug Ghim, Arlington, Ill.

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. - Evan Beck, Virginia Beach, Va.; Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio; Justin Hicks, Wellington, Fla.

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. - Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Jose Luis Ballester, Spain; Bryson DeChambeau, Grapevine, Texas

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.; Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. - Akshay Bhatia, Jupiter, Fla.; Matt McCarty, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. - Cam Davis, Australia; Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, Ga.; Thomas Detry, Belgium

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. - Richard Bland, England; Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, Neb.; Lanto Griffin, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. - Edoardo Molinari, Italy; Sam Stevens, Wichita, Kan.; Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C.

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. - Thriston Lawrence, South Africa; Noah Kent, Naples, Fla.; Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. - Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan; Cameron Tankersley, Dickson, Tenn.; Chase Johnson, Boynton Beach, Fla.

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. - Philip Barbaree Jr., Shreveport, La.; Riley Lewis, Prescott, Ariz.; Brady Calkins, Chehalis, Wash.

Thursday , Hole #1 / Friday , Hole #10

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Frederic Lacroix, France; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina; Sam Bairstow, England

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - Byeong Hun An, Republic of Korea; Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash.; Ryan Fox, New Zealand

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Victor Perez, France; Jacob Bridgeman, Simpsonville, S.C.; Adam Schenk, Vincennes, Ind.

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Min Woo Lee, Australia; Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Denny McCarthy, Jupiter, Fla.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Norway; Collin Morikawa, La Canada, Calif.; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Corey Conners, Canada; Jason Day, Australia; Patrick Reed, Spring, Texas

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Bud Cauley, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Tony Finau, Lehi, Utah; Chris Kirk, Watkinsville, Ga.

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Benjamin James, Milford, Conn.; Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark; Stephan Jaeger, Germany

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark; Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands; Laurie Canter, England

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - Frankie Harris, Boca Raton, Fla.; Emilio Gonzalez, Mexico; Roberto Díaz, Mexico

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Grant Haefner, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; Joey Herrera, Fillmore, Calif.; George Kneiser, Oconomowoc, Wis.

Thursday , Hole #10 / Friday , Hole #1

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. - Zac Blair, Orem, Utah; Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe; Alistair Docherty, Vancouver, Wash.

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. - Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa; Jordan Smith, England; Eric Cole, Tequesta, Fla.

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. - Tom Kim, Republic of Korea; JJ Spaun, Los Angeles, Calif.; Taylor Pendrith, Canada

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. - Ludvig Åberg, Sweden; Adam Scott, Australia; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. - Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Andrew Novak, St. Simons Island, Ga.; Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, Nev.

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. - Shane Lowry, Ireland; Justin Rose, England; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Lucas Glover, Jupiter, Fla.

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. - Cameron Smith, Australia; Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. - Niklas Norgaard, Denmark; Brian Campbell, Irvine, Calif.; Justin Lower, Uniontown, Ohio

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. - Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Johnny Keefer, San Antonio, Texas

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. - James Hahn, Alameda, Calif.; Mark Hubbard, Denver, Colo.; Michael La Sasso, Raleigh, N.C.

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. - Joakim Lagergren, Sweden; Mason Howell, Thomasville, Ga.; Chris Gotterup, Little Silver, N.J.

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. - Zach Bauchou, Edmond, Okla.; Jackson Buchanan, Dacula, Ga.; Lance Simpson, Knoxville, Tenn.

Thursday , Hole #10 / Friday , Hole #1

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Will Chandler, Sea Island, Ga.; Andrea Pavan, Italy; Takumi Kanaya, Japan

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - Bryan Lee, Fairfax, Va.; Guido Migliozzi, Italy; Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Erik van Rooyen, South Africa; Max Greyserman, Short Hills, N.J.; Matt Wallace, England

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa; Nick Taylor, Canada

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Jon Rahm, Spain; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, England; Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; Sepp Straka, Austria

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Cameron Young, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.; J.T. Poston, Hickory, N.C.

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Michael Kim, Dallas, Texas; Matthieu Pavon, France

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Marc Leishman, Australia; Aaron Rai, England; Nick Dunlap, Jupiter, Fla.

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Matthew Jordan, England; Yuta Sugiura, Japan; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Ryan McCormick, Middletown, N.J.; Trevor Cone, Concord, N.C.; Zach Pollo, Lincoln, Calif.

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - James Nicholas, Scarsdale, N.Y.; Tyler Weaver, England; Riki Kawamoto, Japan

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Austen Truslow, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; Harrison Ott, Franklin, Tenn.; George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. : amateur

