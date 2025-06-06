Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Caitlin Clark (quad) could return as soon as Tuesday

Reuters |
Jun 06, 2025 05:43 AM IST

BASKETBALL-WNBA-IND-CLARK

As she recovers from a left quad strain, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark confirmed she will miss Saturday's game at the rival Chicago Sky but could be back as soon as Tuesday, when the Fever visit the Atlanta Dream.

HT Image
HT Image

"I'll miss this weekend's game, but after that, it's day by day and see how I feel, and just turn to the medical staff and what they think," Clark told reporters Thursday. "I feel like I've made a lot of progress and I feel good, and I'm not going to rush coming back. It's just not worth it. But after this weekend, I'll be reevaluated and we'll have a better idea of when I'll return."

Clark was ruled out for two weeks back on May 26 after playing in the Fever's first four games of the season. Indiana has gone 1-2 without her, most recently beating the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Clark said "we're trying not to put an exact date out there" and she was not sure how the injury may feel when she wakes up this Tuesday.

After the Atlanta game, the Fever welcome the unbeaten New York Liberty for a June 14 showdown. The Liberty beat the Fever 90-88 on May 24, Clark's most recent game; she had 18 points and 10 assists but also 10 turnovers in that one.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft and WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds thus far. This stretch of games marks her first injury absence since her high school days.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

