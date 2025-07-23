Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 39th home run of the season and Logan Gilbert pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners put an end to visiting Milwaukee's 11-game winning streak with a 1-0 decision Tuesday night. Cal Raleigh homers as Mariners halt Brewers' 11-game win streak

Raleigh, who won the Home Run Derby during last week's All-Star festivities in Atlanta, went deep to right field with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning off Brewers reliever Nick Mears .

Gilbert , a former All-Star who spent more than six weeks on the injured list earlier this season with a right elbow flexor strain, allowed just two hits a leadoff single by Jackson Chourio in the fifth and a one-out single by Christian Yelich in the seventh. Gilbert, a right-hander, didn't walk a batter and struck out 10.

Mariners relievers Matt Brash, Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier and Andres Munoz combined for 2 2/3 hitless innings. Munoz worked around two walks and a wild pitch in the ninth for his career-high-tying 22nd save of the season.

Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his sixth major league start before being relieved after 64 pitches. The right-hander, who represented the National League in the All-Star Game, allowed three hits, walked one and fanned seven.

Misiorowski faced a scary moment when Seattle's Julio Rodriguez led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a liner that hit "The Miz" in the back right pocket of his pants before rolling into foul territory along the first-base line while Rodriguez reached safely on an infield single. As Misiorowski walked back up the mound, he glanced toward the Brewers dugout and waved off manager Pat Murphy and trainers, indicating he was OK.

The Brewers threatened in the seventh after Yelich's single ended Gilbert's night. Chourio hit a one-hopper back to the mound that went off the back of reliever Brash's left calf. Brash had trouble finding the ball, then fired to first where Luke Raley dropped the throw as Chourio raced down the line. The error by the first baseman put runners at first and second. Isaac Collins grounded to third baseman Ben Williamson, who stepped on third to force out Yelich, but Raley again couldn't handle the throw as the Brewers avoided an inning-ending double play. Brash got Andrew Vaughn to ground to third to finally get out of the jam.

Field Level Media

