California foes clash again as Sparks face Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries and host Los Angeles Sparks each come into their Commissioner's Cup matchup on Monday looking to build off much-needed victories.

Golden State dropped four straight following an 82-73 victory at Los Angeles on May 23. But an emphatic, 95-68 blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday ended the skid.

"It does build our confidence," Golden State coach Natalie Nakase said. "We know when we play 80 possessions and we're locked in and we're connected both offensively and defensively, this is what we're capable of."

Kayla Thornton's 22 points paced five Valkyries players with at least 12 points. The balanced scoring fueled Golden State's most offensively prolific effort of its inaugural season, while the 68 points allowed marked a new franchise best.

The Valkyries' previous low by an opponent were the 73 points from the Sparks in the previous meeting.

The Sparks scored at least 80 points in all four games since last seeing Golden State but they surrendered at least 85 points in each of three straight losses from May 27-June 1.

Los Angeles pulled out of the skid on Friday by scoring a season high in points during a 93-79 victory on the road against the Dallas Wings. Azura Stevens led Los Angeles with 21 points, while Dearica Hamby had 20 and Odyssey Sims added 19.

"She's been consistent that's what I appreciate about her," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said of Stevens. "She shows up the same way every day total pro. I'm proud of her. She's having a heck of a season."

Stevens rebounded from a five-point performance in the Sparks' June 1 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Friday marked her fourth game of at least 21 points this season. But she has just 17 total points in the two matchups with Golden State.

All five Sparks starters scored in double figures Friday, including Kelsey Plum. Her 11 points, to go along with nine assists, were her season low, as she heads into Sunday's WNBA play ranked third at 21.6 points per game.

Los Angeles is 1-1 in Commissioner's Cup play, while Golden State is 1-2.

