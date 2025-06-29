Cardinals rally from five-run deficit to outslug Guardians

Victor Scott II had a two-run double and Nolan Gorman singled in a run as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five times in the sixth inning, rallying for a 9-6 victory over the host Cleveland Guardians on Saturday afternoon. HT Image

Cleveland had taken a 6-1 lead in the fourth, when it ended a 21-inning scoreless streak with six runs off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas, highlighted by Gabriel Arias' two-run homer, Kyle Manzardo's solo shot and Steven Kwan's RBI triple.

St. Louis won for the eighth time in 11 games over a 10-day span, moving within percentage points of the final National League wild-card position. The Cards can complete their first-ever sweep of the Guardians in the series finale Sunday.

Matt Svanson pitched a scoreless fifth for his first major league victory and Ryan Helsley tossed the ninth for his 100th career save and his 16th of the season. Willson Contreras homered in the ninth and Masyn Winn had three hits for the guests.

Alec Burleson ignited the Cardinals' comeback in the fifth with a two-run single against Cleveland right-hander Slade Cecconi, who allowed a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the day to Brendan Donovan.

In the sixth, St. Louis erupted for four runs off Matt Festa and one against Tim Herrin to go up 8-6. Scott's double plated Nolan Arenado and Gorman to tie it, while Donovan followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Yohel Pozo with the go-ahead run. A Winn ground out plated Scott II with the final run of the inning.

Daniel Schneeman and Nolan Jones also drove in runs for the Guardians, who dropped below .500 for the first time since April 9. Cleveland is 1-4 on a six-game homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays and Cardinals.

All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez, who was hit on the right arm by a pitch from Toronto's Kevin Gausman on Thursday, returned to the Guardians lineup after missing two games and went hitless in five at-bats.

Mikolas gave up six runs on seven hits in four innings, striking out five and walking one. Cecconi worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.