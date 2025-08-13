Carlos Rodon allowed one hit in seven outstanding innings, Giancarlo Stanton homered and collected four hits, and the New York Yankees trounced the visiting Minnesota Twins 9-1 on Tuesday. Carlos Rodon, Yankees fire one-hitter in rout of Twins

Rodon cruised after the first three hitters reached in a 31-pitch opening inning, allowing one baserunner in the remainder of his outing. The left-hander gave up one run, struck out five and walked two as New York won its second straight game to open a three-game series.

Tim Hill and Yerry De Los Santos finished the one-hitter. Minnesota's Austin Martin opened the game with a single and scored the Twins' lone run.

Stanton homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs. The slugger went 4-for-5, his first four-hit game since Aug. 24, 2023, against the Washington Nationals.

Aaron Judge homered for the first time since July 23, Anthony Volpe hit a tiebreaking three-run homer off Minnesota rookie Travis Adams in the second inning and Stanton went deep in the fifth.

Stanton, making his third start in right field, doubled in the first inning and singled in his final two at-bats after hitting his 12th homer of the season. His seventh-inning hit drove in two for an 8-1 lead.

Cody Bellinger preceded Stanton's fourth hit by drawing a bases-loaded walk after an intentional walk to Judge.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached base four times, Judge drew three walks after homering and the Yankees finished with 11 hits and a season-high 11 walks. Chisholm scored New York's final run on a grounder by J.C. Escarra in the eighth.

Adams allowed four runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings during his second career start. The right-hander struck out two and walked four in a 70-pitch outing.

In the first inning, Minnesota loaded the bases and scored when Royce Lewis beat out a potential double-play grounder by a few steps.

In the bottom of the frame, Judge hit a 2-2 fastball into the Yankees' bullpen beyond the right-center-field fence.

New York extended its lead in the second following walks to Chisholm and Ryan McMahon. Volpe lifted a 1-1 sinker into the right-center-field seats.

Leading off the fifth, Stanton upped the lead to 5-1 with a 447-foot drive into the bleachers beyond the visiting bullpen in left-center field.

Rodon retired 17 straight until walking Ryan Jeffers with two outs in the sixth. He ended the inning by retiring Luke Keaschall on a grounder.

Field Level Media

