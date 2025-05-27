CFB 26 cover made public: What is the game's release date?

The College Football 26 video game is coming for the franchise reboot’s second edition, with EA Sports releasing its cover on Tuesday. The CFB 26 release date was conveyed by EA Sports along with the game's cover(X/ EA Sports)

The CFB 26 cover will feature Ryan Williams from the Alabama Crimson Tide and Jeremiah Smith from the Ohio State Buckeyes on the standard edition. The deluxe edition features both wide receivers along with several other players, coaches, and mascots. Former cover stars Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, and Denard Robinson also appear on the deluxe edition cover.

While it is just the cover for now, the CFB 26 release date is also not that far away. EA Sports announced the release date along with the cover and opened up for pre-orders on Tuesday itself.

The CFB 26 release date is set for July 10 of this year.

EA Sports also announced that the full reveal of the game will be out on Thursday. Fans will be eagerly waiting to know what the game will look like this year.

How did CFB 26 cover stars react?

Both Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith reacted to being featured on the CFB 26 cover. In a statement issued by EA Sports, Williams said that the cover was "a dream come true," and Smith called it "a tremendous privilege.”

"I'm proud to represent Ohio State alongside Coach [Ryan] Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program," Smith said.

Williams and Smith broke onto the national scene in 2024 with their miraculous catches on the biggest stages.

Williams' spinning touchdown grab to help beat then-No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs looked like it belonged in a video game. It was one of many wowing plays from the young receiver. Williams finished his freshman season with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Smith was a major part of the Buckeyes' run to a national championship. He regularly hauled in one-handers that decimated the confidence of his defenders. In a CFP quarterfinals win over top-seeded Oregon, Smith had 7 receptions, 187 yards and 2 touchdowns. He finished his freshman year with 76 catches, 1,315 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.