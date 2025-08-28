EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Najee Harris practiced Wednesday for the first time since the Los Angeles Chargers running back injured his eye in a July 4 fireworks mishap. Chargers' Najee Harris returns to practice after July 4 fireworks mishap and could play in opener

The team activated him from the non-football injury/illness list, making him eligible to play in the Chargers' season-opening game against Kansas City in Brazil on Sept. 5.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Harris was a “possibility” to play in the opener, which would keep alive his streak of never missing a game in his NFL career.

Harris sat out all of the team's training camp practices. He walked laps at practice from Aug. 2-12 and then worked off to the side with a trainer. He was on the field for individual drills Wednesday.

Harris is expected to team with rookie Omarion Hampton in what Harbaugh hopes is an improved running game. Harris rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Linebacker Junior Colson will miss the entire season as the result of shoulder surgery after getting hurt in the preseason, Harbaugh said. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

“It's a setback, but you can't really play linebacker on one shoulder,” said Harbaugh, who coached Colson when both were at Michigan. “We'll get it fixed. He'll attack the rehab and be back.”

The Chargers on Wednesday signed linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips a day after releasing him and placed cornerback Eric Rogers on injured reserve. He sprained an ankle in a preseason win over New Orleans on Aug. 10.

Long snapper Josh Harris will miss at least the first four games after getting hurt in the team's final preseason game last weekend. The Chargers added long snapper Rick Lovato to their practice squad Wednesday. He was part of Philadelphia's two Super Bowl-winning teams.

