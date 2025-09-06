Chiefs vs. Chargers final injury report: Who’s playing and who’s out for tonight’s game

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL São Paulo Game on Friday at Neo Química Arena, with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill gathers with players in the tunnel before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Sao Paulo. (AP)

Players ruled out for the Brazil game -

Kansas City Chiefs (7)

WR Jalen Royals

RB Elijah Mitchell

DL Malik Herring

TE Jared Wiley

OL Hunter Nourzad

DL Omarr Norman-Lott

DE Janarius Robinson (expected to miss due to injury)

Los Angeles Chargers (7)

S R.J. Mickens

TE Tucker Fisk

CB Nikko Reed

OLB Kyle Kennard

OT Foster Sarell

TE Oronde Gadsden II

DL Naquan Jones

Chiefs Projected Depth Chart – Key Positions

Quarterbacks

Starter: Patrick Mahomes

Backup: Gardner Minshew

Running Backs

Starter: Isiah Pacheco

Fullback: Carson Steele (likely used situationally)

Wide Receivers

Xavier Worthy

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Tyquan Thornton

Note: Jalen Royals is inactive; Rashee Rice is listed but expected to serve a six-game suspension.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Robert Tonyan

Note: Jared Wiley is inactive.

Offensive Line

LT: Josh Simmons (rookie first-round pick)

LG: D.J. Suamataia

C: Creed Humphrey

RG: Trey Smith

RT: Jawaan Taylor

Key backup: Jaylon Moore

Defensive Line

Chris Jones

George Karlaftis

Charles Omenihu

Mike Danna

Jerry Tillery

Ashton Gillotte

Note: Omarr Norman-Lott and Malik Herring are inactive; Felix Anudike-Uzomah is dealing with an injury.

Linebackers

Nick Bolton

Drue Tranquill

Leo Chenal

Cornerbacks

Trent McDuffie

Jaylen Watson

Kristian Fulton

Nohl Williams

Nazeeh Johnson

Safeties

Bryan Cook

Chamarri Conner

Jaden Hicks

Christian Roland-Wallace

Mike Edwards

Special Teams

K: Harrison Butker

P: Matt Araiza

Chargers Projected Depth Chart – Key Positions

Quarterbacks

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backup: Trey Lance

Running Backs

Najee Harris (active despite recent eye concern)

Omarion Hampton (rookie, expected to split carries)

Hassan Haskins

Fullback

Scott Matlock

Wide Receivers

Keenan Allen

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Derius Davis

Tre’ Harris

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Tight Ends

Tyler Conklin

Will Dissly

Note: Tucker Fisk and Oronde Gadsden II are inactive.

Offensive Line

LT: Joe Alt (shifted from RT due to Rashawn Slater’s season-ending injury)

C: Bradley Bozeman

RT: Trey Pipkins

Note: Mekhi Becton is questionable due to illness.

Linebackers

Khalil Mack

Daiyan Henley

Denzel Perryman

Del’Shawn Phillips

Cornerbacks

Active unit excludes Nikko Reed (inactive)

Safeties

Derwin James

R.J. Mickens is inactive