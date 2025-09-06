Chiefs vs. Chargers final injury report: Who’s playing and who’s out for tonight’s game
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers tonight. A look at the players ruled out of the Brazil game.
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL São Paulo Game on Friday at Neo Química Arena, with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.
Players ruled out for the Brazil game -
Kansas City Chiefs (7)
WR Jalen Royals
RB Elijah Mitchell
DL Malik Herring
TE Jared Wiley
OL Hunter Nourzad
DL Omarr Norman-Lott
DE Janarius Robinson (expected to miss due to injury)
Los Angeles Chargers (7)
S R.J. Mickens
TE Tucker Fisk
CB Nikko Reed
OLB Kyle Kennard
OT Foster Sarell
TE Oronde Gadsden II
DL Naquan Jones
Chiefs Projected Depth Chart – Key Positions
Quarterbacks
Starter: Patrick Mahomes
Backup: Gardner Minshew
Running Backs
Starter: Isiah Pacheco
Fullback: Carson Steele (likely used situationally)
Wide Receivers
Xavier Worthy
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Tyquan Thornton
Note: Jalen Royals is inactive; Rashee Rice is listed but expected to serve a six-game suspension.
Tight Ends
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Note: Jared Wiley is inactive.
Offensive Line
LT: Josh Simmons (rookie first-round pick)
LG: D.J. Suamataia
C: Creed Humphrey
RG: Trey Smith
RT: Jawaan Taylor
Key backup: Jaylon Moore
Defensive Line
Chris Jones
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Mike Danna
Jerry Tillery
Ashton Gillotte
Note: Omarr Norman-Lott and Malik Herring are inactive; Felix Anudike-Uzomah is dealing with an injury.
Linebackers
Nick Bolton
Drue Tranquill
Leo Chenal
Cornerbacks
Trent McDuffie
Jaylen Watson
Kristian Fulton
Nohl Williams
Nazeeh Johnson
Safeties
Bryan Cook
Chamarri Conner
Jaden Hicks
Christian Roland-Wallace
Mike Edwards
Special Teams
K: Harrison Butker
P: Matt Araiza
Chargers Projected Depth Chart – Key Positions
Quarterbacks
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backup: Trey Lance
Running Backs
Najee Harris (active despite recent eye concern)
Omarion Hampton (rookie, expected to split carries)
Hassan Haskins
Fullback
Scott Matlock
Wide Receivers
Keenan Allen
Ladd McConkey
Quentin Johnston
Derius Davis
Tre’ Harris
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Tight Ends
Tyler Conklin
Will Dissly
Note: Tucker Fisk and Oronde Gadsden II are inactive.
Offensive Line
LT: Joe Alt (shifted from RT due to Rashawn Slater’s season-ending injury)
C: Bradley Bozeman
RT: Trey Pipkins
Note: Mekhi Becton is questionable due to illness.
Linebackers
Khalil Mack
Daiyan Henley
Denzel Perryman
Del’Shawn Phillips
Cornerbacks
Active unit excludes Nikko Reed (inactive)
Safeties
Derwin James
R.J. Mickens is inactive