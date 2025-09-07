Bengals’ one biggest flaw revealed ahead of season-opener against Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals have most aces in their pocket with the regular season having kicked off. Usually, given the narrative of one of the league’s most unstable franchises, it’s clear that the team plans on stepping out of its past shadows into new glory – an instance that has the best chance of coming to light during their season-opener against the Cleveland Browns. After 'coming off a strong summer', Joe Burrow holds good chances as do Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson. (AP)

The one problem

As per Bleacher Report, the team’s tendency to start slow might hold it back this season. With a 1-11 record in Weeks 1 and 2 during his tenure, Zac Taylor must change his manner to avoid chasing a high score come the end of the season.

On a positive note, however, the Bengals have a clean injury chit ahead of the game, which means no reported casualties or missing players on Sunday.

The full picture

After “coming off a strong summer”, Joe Burrow holds good chances as do Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson, given their contract extensions and pay raises for this season. Burrow managed to make it through the entire training camp season, and Chase and Higgins became available for the whole of the offseason program after a fairly long time. Despite missing five games last season due to a Week 1 issue with his hamstring, Higgins is a sure-shot asset to the team’s offense if he were to remain healthy throughout.

With Myles Garrett currently healing, the Bengals stand the chance to win their first season-opener since 2021, as reported by Stripe Hype. This adds an added layer of thrill to the game, given how the last time the Bengals managed to achieve this feat, they took home the Super Bowl title.

The Bengals are scheduled to face the Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday (September 7).

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta