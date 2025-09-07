CINCINNATI — Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Bearcats posted a 34-20 win over the Falcons and former NFL running back and Ohio State Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who took his first loss as an FBS coach. Cincinnati hands Eddie George his first loss as an FBS coach

George, the 1995 Heisman winner with Ohio State, took over as head coach at Bowling Green this season after four years leading FCS Tennessee State. He brought his team and social media sensation Pudge the Cat, the Bowling Green mascot, into Nippert Stadium to face the Bearcats , who led all the way after Sorsby's 44-yard TD pass to Cyrus Allen.

Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield used a short passing game through three quarters until Sorsby rushed the last 27 yards late in the third to lead 31-10. Sorsby threw for 333 yards.

George elected to punt for field position twice in the first half rather than take a risk on fourth-and-short.. The Falcons punted on fourth-and-1 from the Bowling Green 47 in the first quarter and again from the Cincinnati 41 in the second quarter on fourth-and-3. That second time backfired as Cincinnati drove 89 yards to score its third touchdown and take a 21-0 lead on Sorsby's 9-yard toss to Jeff Caldwell.

Sorsby connected with Allen for 44- and 2-yard touchdowns for the Bearcats’ first two scores.

Trailing 24-3 on its first possession of the second half, the Falcons went for a first down on a fourth-and-2 from the Cincinnati 12, Leo Kemp, a transfer from UCLA, was held to 1 yard by Jake Golday.

Drew Pine threw for 274 yards and a score to Jyrin Johnson for the Falcons.

Donte Corleone, Cincinnati’s two-time All-American nose tackle, left the field twice. Corleone missed a series to have his ankle taped. He left for good midway through the second quarter.

Bowling Green will host Liberty next Saturday.

Cincinnati will be at home against Northwestern State next Saturday.

