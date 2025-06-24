Colts’ Anthony Richardson (shoulder) expects to be ready for training camp

After starting just 15 games over his first two NFL seasons, Anthony Richardson dismissed concerns about his latest health issue. HT Image

Sidelined during minicamp, the oft-injured quarterback spoke on Monday about his shoulder injury with Zach Goodall of 24/7 Sports.

"I'm all good," Richardson said. "... Not really even a bump in the road. I feel like I tripped, I fell. Just got back up and hit the ground running again."

Amid reports that Colts newcomer Daniel Jones has already surpassed Richardson on the depth chart, a re-injury to his throwing shoulder will not help the 23-year-old's case in one of the NFL's most prominent quarterback competitions entering the 2025 season.

On June 5, Indianapolis announced that Richardson wouldn't take part in minicamp as a result of soreness in a surgically repaired right shoulder that previously sidelined the young QB for nearly a full season.

Richardson reportedly sought a second opinion on his shoulder with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who specializes in sports medicine. According to Colts head coach Shane Steichen, the surgeon's assessment suggested the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft didn't need to undergo an additional surgery.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones signed with Indianapolis this offseason after joining the Minnesota Vikings midway through the 2024 season. After a disastrous 2-8 start to the campaign, Jones was cut by the New York Giants following 5 1/2 seasons with the franchise.

With 24 career wins, 44 losses and a tie, Jones never lived up to franchise-quarterback expectations as the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft. The 28-year-old has completed 64.1 percent of his passes, with 70 touchdowns through the air and 47 interceptions. He has also chipped in 2,179 yards on the ground with 15 TDs and 50 fumbles in 70 games .

Despite his struggles, Jones is already a favorite to start in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Media's Judy Battista.

"Among the issues that have led the Indianapolis Colts to stage a quarterback competition between Richardson and former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is Richardson's inability to stay on the field," Battista said in a June 16 report. "...The current setback clearly gives Jones a significant edge in a competition he had a good chance of winning anyway."

In 15 starts, Richardson has completed 176 of 348 pass attempts for 2,391 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The mobile QB has added 635 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground with 12 fumbles.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.