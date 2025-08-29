PHOENIX — Kahleah Copper scored 28 points on her 31st birthday, Natasha Mack had her first career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury edged the Chicago Sky 83-79 on Thursday night. Copper scores 28, Mack has first double-double, Mercury defeat Sky 83-79

In the last minute, Mack had two offensive rebounds and her career-high fifth block, Alyssa Thomas had two offensive rebounds and a basket and Satou Sabally clinched it with two free throws with six seconds left.

Thomas had 15 points and nine rebounds. Phoenix , in front of its 15th sellout, won its third straight, fifth of six and moved into a tie for third with six games to play.

The Mercury had 17 steals, led by DeWanna Bonner's five, and 11 blocks.

Kia Nurse was 6-of-8 shooting with five 3-pointers to lead Chicago with 17 points. Angel Reese had 15 points and 20 rebounds, eight on the offensive end, and Kamilla Cardoso also had 15 points.

In just two seasons, Reese is in the top five for career rebounds for Chicago.

The Sky were 10 of 20 on 3s but 19 of 45 inside the arc. They also had 20 turnovers that were turned into 20 points.

Chicago led by as many as 11 in the first quarter before settling for a 22-17 lead. Copper had 10 points in the second quarter, eight in a 12-0 run as the Mercury outscored the Sky 20-8 to lead 37-30 at the half.

Phoenix led by as many as 10 in the third quarter but the Sky kept coming back and trailed 61-55 entering the fourth.

Nurse hit a 3-pointer to start the final period but the Mercury reeled off six before the Sky came back, tying the game at 71 on another basket by Nurse with 3:34 to play.

