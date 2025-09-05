Cowboys vs Eagles suspended: Will Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts play again after rain delay? NFL rules explained

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2025 NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys was suspended in the third quarter due to lightning and severe weather at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. The Eagles were leading 24–20 with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter when the game was halted. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued at Lincoln Financial Field as fans look on in the second half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)

A warning displayed on the stadium's big screen read, “A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for our area. These storms may produce severe conditions, including lightning and strong winds. For your safety, please exit the open seating area at this time and seek shelter along the concourses. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Players were sent to the locker rooms as part of standard NFL safety protocols. No exact restart time was provided, though such delays typically last at least 30 minutes or until conditions are declared safe.

According to The Athletic, the TV broadcast estimated that storms may clear around 11:15 p.m. ET, after which players would have a 12-minute warm-up before the game resumes.

Weather forecast for Thursday night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were forecast for Thursday evening, potentially lasting until 11 p.m. or even midnight. The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement earlier in the evening, warning of “scattered strong thunderstorms."

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact areas along and northwest of the I-95 corridor through about 8 PM. A few thunderstorms could produce brief strong wind gusts near 40 mph and small hail. Strong winds could blow around lose outdoor items or result in minor tree damage. Remain alert for changing weather conditions through this evening. Seek shelter indoors if a thunderstorm threatens your area,” NWS said in the statement.