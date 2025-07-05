The Chicago Cubs set a franchise record by bashing eight home runs in a single game on their way to an Independence Day annihilation of the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, winning 11-3 on Friday. Cubs club franchise-record 8 HRs in rout of Cardinals

Michael Busch enjoyed his first career three-homer game, and Pete Crow- Armstrong provided his 22nd and 23rd dingers of the season. Dansby Swanson and Busch went back-to-back off reliever John King in the seventh inning to break the team record.

The Cubs raced out to a 7-0 lead with six home runs in the first three innings. Seiya Suzuki and Crow-Armstrong both went yard in the first inning, Busch and Carson Kelly took a turn in the second for a 4-0 advantage, and Crow-Armstrong and Busch pummeled pitches 414 and 428 feet, respectively, in the third.

Miles Mikolas served up those six home runs on his way to a forgettable Fourth of July. He stayed in for six innings, yielding eight runs on 10 hits without a walk. The veteran right-hander had never given up more than four homers in a game.

The run support was a welcome sight for Colin Rea , the Cubs starter whose only hit allowed over 6 2/3 innings was a fourth-inning solo shot by Brendan Donovan. Rea struck out four and walked two.

Busch singled to center in the fifth inning to bring home Crow-Armstrong and give Chicago an 8-1 lead. Busch finished 4-for-4 with five RBIs.

With two outs and one on in the seventh, Swanson clocked a 1-0 sinker from King 423 feet to center for the Cubs' seventh home run of the day. It was Swanson's first home run since June 19.

Five pitches later, Busch sent a curveball into the first row of seats in left-center field. He improved his season total to 17, four shy of his career mark from 2024, his first year with Chicago.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the ninth while facing position player Jon Berti on the mound. Lars Nootbaar singled home Garrett Hampson before Pedro Pages drew a bases-loaded walk.

Field Level Media

