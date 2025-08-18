When the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs last squared off on July 30, the Cubs earned a win in the finale of a three-game set in Milwaukee to pull within one game of the National League Central leaders. Cubs look to gain ground with 5-game series vs. Brewers

A lot has changed since then. The Brewers went on a tear, winning 14 straight a franchise record for a single-season winning streak before losing 3-2 in extra innings to the host Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Cubs, on the other hand, stumbled to a 7-8 record over the last two-plus weeks to fall eight games behind the Brewers in the division standings.

But now Chicago has a chance to narrow that gap as the division foes kick off a five-game series in Chicago with a split doubleheader on Monday.

"I think everybody in baseball is aware of how well they're playing," Cubs outfielder Ian Happ said of the Brewers. "It doesn't change what we do day in and day out. I think it's been a bigger topic for everybody else than it has been for us. We're worried about what's going on in this clubhouse."

The Cubs enter the series having won consecutive games for the first time since July 30 and Aug. 1 after 3-1 and 4-3 weekend home wins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, They would like nothing more than to tack on another victory especially against the Brewers. Chicago hasn't won three in a row since a four-game run that bookended the All-Star break.

"They've been doing, obviously, some pretty incredible things," Chicago shortstop Dansby Swanson said. "... At the end of the day, in order for this team to get to where it wants to get to, we've got to consistently play better, we've got to consistently show up with a winning attitude and make things happen."

Milwaukee arrives in Chicago looking to get right back to its winning ways after giving up the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday and losing in the 10th.

"It's a reminder for our guys that every pitch matters and it ain't over until it's over," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "We know that because we've done it this week. But we're showing signs of being human."

A depleted bullpen is among those signs, with the Brewers turning to the likes of Aaron Ashby, Jared Koenig, Nick Mears, Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill in each of the first two games against Cincinnati and combining for 7 2/3 innings on Friday and 5 2/3 innings on Saturday.

They'll be counting on a quality start from ace Freddy Peralta for the first game of the doubleheader. Peralta, who took the loss in the July 30 meeting, is 8-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 92 innings over 21 career appearances against the Cubs.

Milwaukee's offense was scorching during the winning streak, outscoring opponents 119-52 and scoring at least seven runs in 10 of the 14 games. In eight of those games, the Brewers also won by at least three runs.

"It's amazing when you're a part of the history of the organization and you break the record winning streak," said Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana, who started Sunday. "It's been amazing. We want more. We're going to stay hungry."

Rookie righty Cade Horton will get the nod for Chicago in the first game on Monday afternoon, facing the Brewers for the first time in his career.

Neither team has named a starter for Game 2 slated for Monday night.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.