Matt Shaw hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning on Thursday to help the Chicago Cubs beat the visiting Cleveland Guardians 1-0 and sweep the three-game series. Cubs pull out extra-inning win to sweep struggling Guardians

Nico Hoerner started at second base as the automatic runner in the 10th, moved to third on Michael Busch's groundout against Emmanuel Clase , and scored on Shaw's deep fly to center field.

Chris Flexen , one of four Chicago relievers, pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the win.

Cleveland lost its season-high seventh straight game despite outhitting the Cubs 7-3. The Guardians have scored a total of 12 runs during its losing skid.

Joey Cantillo started for the Guardians in place of Luis Ortiz, who was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave due to a Major League Baseball investigation.

Cantillo allowed two hits with three walks and five strikeouts over 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his first start of the season.

Erik Sabrowski replaced Cantillo with two runners on and one out in the fourth inning. He stranded both runners when Busch struck out and Shaw flied out.

The Guardians put two runners on with one out in the fifth inning, but Cubs starter Cade Horton escaped unscathed when Bo Naylor was caught stealing second and Brayan Rocchio grounded out.

Horton allowed five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over a career-high seven innings. He threw 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 4.15.

Cleveland put two runners on with one out in the eighth inning against Drew Pomeranz. After Kyle Manzardo struck out, Ryan Brasier replaced Pomeranz and got Jose Ramirez to fly out.

Pomeranz extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 26 games to begin the season.

Ramirez went 0-for-4 and his hitless in his last 21 at-bats for Cleveland, which was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

The Guardians put the leadoff man on base in the ninth on Carlos Santana's single, but Ryan Pressly retired the next three batters in order.

Field Level Media

