Cubs starter Michael Soroka headed to IL after just 2 innings with his new team.

The right-hander left Monday night's 3-2 loss to Cincinnati after the second inning in his first appearance with the Cubs — and on his 28th birthday — since being acquired from Washington last Wednesday.

“He said he let a pitch go in the second inning and just didn't feel good,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Finished the inning, but came into the dugout and said his shoulder was not feeling good, so it's an IL.”

Soroka allowed one run and one hit — Tyler Stephenson's solo shot — and struck out three while walking one before being replaced by Ben Brown in the third inning.

Soroka came in a trade from the Nationals for two minor leaguers to help fill a gap in Chicago’s rotation, with ace left-hander Justin Steele out for the season and Jameson Taillon working his way back from a right calf strain.

Counsell said he wasn't sure of the severity of the injury and that Soroka would undergo tests and examination.

"I don’t think we should speculate," Counsell said. “It's an IL and the doctors will take a look and then we'll go from there.”

Soroka, making his 17th start of the season, came in 3-8 with 4.87 ERA. The righty began his career with a bang, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in an All-Star season with the Braves in 2019. But he tore his right Achilles tendon twice, causing him to miss the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In 2024 he was 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA for the crosstown White Sox as they set the modern-era record for losses in a season with 121.

“His velocity has gone a little bit backwards and he's trying to figure out how to address that,” Counsell said. “I think he was very optimistic in the first couple days here that we could help him there and things could get better.”

