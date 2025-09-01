Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott ‘definitely didn’t think Micah Parsons was going to get traded' in staggering revelation

Micah Parsons's recent trade to the Green Bay Packers caught everyone's attention. He was traded for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. Parsons agreed to a four-year, 188 million Dollars contract, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Micah Parsons walks on the sideline.(AP)

Speaking to The Athletic, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott weighed in on the recent trade and said, "I definitely didn't think he was going to get traded. But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent."

He also gave a different perspective on the move while speaking to the Dallas Morning News. He said, "If nothing had been done, we'd sit here and y'all still would've been asking me whether he was playing in a couple days or when he was going to be playing. That would've been a lot more of a headache and distraction than getting a solution to it."

Prescott had earlier felt that Dallas and Parsons would come to an agreement, as he also had a similar contentious contract negotiation in the past. Prescott signed a four-year, 240 million extension with Dallas in 2024, on the same day the regular season started for the Cowboys.

But cornerback Daron Blan was surprised by the move. He said, "I came in [to the league], and Micah was there. ... He was a guy that was always there with me. Trying to keep my head high and stuff, so it was definitely a surprise. ....Three days out from the game, so right now it's kind of being worried about what we got this week. ... Micah, we love him."

Meanwhile, returner KaVontae Turpin added, "It's crazy because that's Micah Parsons, but at the end of the day, I feel like [the front office] did what they thought was best for the team. I'm with them, but my man, that's a generational player."