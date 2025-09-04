Dallas Cowboys injury report: Latest on Trevon Diggs, Perrion Winfrey ahead of Eagles opener

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2025 NFL season’s first game on Thursday (September 4). Given the high stakes involved, it is imperative to take stock of which players are going to be involved and who may be sidelined. Trevon Diggs has been working very hard, as per coach Brian Schottenheimer.(AP)

List of injured players

Here is the full list of injured players, as per the Cowboys’ official website:

Perrion Winfrey

Defensive tackle

Injury: Back

Latest status: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Out

Trevon Diggs

Cornerback

Injury: Knee

Latest status: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Tyler Guyton

Tackle

Injury: Knee

Latest status: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Tight-end

Injury: Ankle

Latest status: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Heading into the season, the condition of cornerback Diggs and his availability for Week 1 became an important topic given the Cowboys’ second line’s current position following Micah Parsons’s trade to the Green Bay Packers. He is expected to hold up the fort with DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam, as rookie Zion Childress, and veteran Kemon Hall work in the slot.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about how hard Trevon's been working," head coach Brian Schottenheimer had said on August 23, as reported by the official Cowboys website. "He's doing an incredible job with Britt [Brown]. These things don't happen if he's not putting in the time and the effort to do the stuff that he's been doing. Really proud of him."

Parsons was removed from the PUP list just in time to make it to the team’s final 53-man roster. Had he been left on, he would have had to be sidelined for the first four weeks as per league policy, something that the Cowboys clearly wished to avoid. His full participation in Wednesday’s practice left onlookers hopeful of making an appearance during the game.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta