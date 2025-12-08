Daniel Jones hurt in Jaguars' 11th consecutive home win against the Colts, 36-19 Daniel Jones hurt in Jaguars' 11th consecutive home win against the Colts, 36-19 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for two scores and the Jacksonville Jaguars moved atop the AFC South with a 36-19 victory against rival Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Jaguars won their fourth consecutive game and extended the Colts’ misery in Jacksonville. Indianapolis most recently won at EverBank Stadium in 2014, an 11-game skid that includes a matchup in London.

This latest one could have a lasting impact.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones injured his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter and could be out for the season. The injury often includes a nine-month rehab, meaning Jones could be one-and-done in Indy and the Colts could be looking for a starting quarterback in March.

Jones dropped to the ground after throwing incomplete and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg. He slammed his helmet to the ground several times before team trainers arrived. He eventually limped off the field and into the locker room for tests. The Colts quickly ruled him out.

Jacksonville led 14-7 at that point, and the Colts never threatened with backup Riley Leonard in the game. The only other quarterback on Indy's roster is Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad.

Indy lost its third in a row and fourth in five games, a late-season slump that allowed Jacksonville and potentially Houston to move ahead in the division. Now, with Jones hurt and a daunting schedule down the stretch, it’s fair to wonder whether the Colts win again.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, keep winning and gaining confidence.

Lawrence completed 17 of 30 passes for 244 yards, with no turnovers. He connected with Jakobi Meyers and Tim Patrick for TDs.

Three of Lawrence’s completions gained at least 30 yards. Brian Thomas Jr. had his best game in nearly two months, finishing with three receptions for 87 yards. Etienne ran 20 times for 74 yards, scoring on runs of 3 and 28 yards.

Josh Hines-Allen had a sack for the fourth consecutive game, this one resulting in a safety.

Indy’s Jonathan Taylor gained 74 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against the NFL’s stingiest run defense. Leonard completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards and an interception. He ran for a score late.

Colts: RT Braden Smith and CB Chris Lammons were ruled out. WR Anthony Gould and DE JT Tuimoloau left the game.

Jaguars: RB Bhayshul Tuten was evaluated for a concussion and cleared. He fumbled shortly after his return and played little after.

Colts play at Seattle next Sunday.

Jaguars host the New York Jets next Sunday.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.