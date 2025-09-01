DaRon Bland and Dallas Cowboys agree to four-year extension for $92 million: ‘Well-deserved’

Cornerback DaRon Bland and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a four-year, $92 million extension, the NFL team announced on its official website on Sunday. Bland, who was the Cowboys’ fifth-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft, will have $50 million guaranteed, as per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. DaRon Bland signs four-year extension with Dallas Cowboys. (Instagram/daron_bland)

DaRon Bland becomes NFL’s sixth-highest-paid cornerback

With an annual salary of $23 million, DaRon Bland also becomes the sixth-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Earlier this month, Bland had expressed his desire for an extension, as per the NFL website.

“I'm so happy for him [DaRon Bland],” Brian Schottenheimer, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, reacted to the latest extension.

Brian Schottenheimer praised DaRon Bland’s work ethic and performance as he labelled the latter’s $92 million deal as “well-deserved”. “Just the way he's worked. Shot onto the scene a couple [of] years ago and made an immediate impact as a rookie playing nickel and doing things like that,” said Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer called DaRon Bland a humble young man. “He's one of those guys that you love as a teammate, you love him as a competitor,” Schottenheimer added.

DaRon Bland feels ‘adjusted’

DaRon Bland is known for his versatility on the field as a cornerback. He has been a one-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. Bland, who joined the Cowboys in 2022, was noticed for his ability to play in the slot and on the outside.

“I feel like I'm pretty adjusted to it now. It's really just gelling everything together, both inside and outside, and showing I can do both,” Bland had said during the offseason, as per the Dallas Cowboys website.

