David Peterson ends winless skid; pitches Mets past Brewers

Juan Soto ripped a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth and David Peterson tossed 6 2/3 strong innings, fueling the host New York Mets to a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

Brandon Nimmo belted a homer for the second straight day and Pete Alonso added an RBI double for the Mets, who won their second consecutive contest to spoil the return of former teammate Jose Quintana .

Peterson allowed two runs on five hits to snap his three- start winless skid.

Ryne Stanek struck out the side in the eighth inning and Edwin Diaz fanned a pair in the ninth to secure his 18th save of the season.

Andruw Monasterio launched a solo homer in the seventh inning and Caleb Durbin had an RBI single for the Brewers, who have lost three of their last four games on the heels of an 8-1 run.

New York recorded two straight singles before Soto slapped a ground ball just under the glove of second baseman Monasterio to plate Starling Marte and give the Mets a 2-1 lead. Quintana glared at Monasterio before exiting the game, and Alonso greeted reliever Nick Mears by sending his first pitch off the wall in left-center field to score Francisco Lindor.

Quintana permitted three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He spent two seasons with the Mets before signing a one-year, $4 million contract in the offseason.

After crushing his third career grand slam in New York's 7-3 victory on Wednesday, Nimmo opened the scoring for the second consecutive contest by depositing a first-pitch sinker from Quintana over the wall in right field. Nimmo's homer was his 17th of the season.

Milwaukee drew even in the fourth inning after William Contreras walked, advanced to third on an error and groundout before coming home on Durbin's infield single.

