Baltimore's Dean Kremer will try to extend his streak of scoreless innings on Saturday afternoon when the visiting Orioles play the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a three-game series. Dean Kremer, Orioles intend to extend Braves' slump

The Orioles won the opener 3-2 on Friday to end a two-game losing streak. The Braves have lost two in a row and seven of their past nine.

Kremer has not allowed a run in his past 10 2/3 innings, a streak that began on June 22. He has given up only two runs in 17 2/3 innings over his past three starts.

The right-hander beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in his most recent appearance, throwing seven scoreless innings in a 5-1 victory. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six. It was his fourth career appearance of at least seven scoreless innings, his second of the year.

"This whole thing, it comes down, when our starters throw the ball good, we hit better, we play better defense, we win games," Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said. "And I think all 30 teams are that way. I don't think it's unique to us. As our starters go, we kind of go."

Kremer said, "Thankful for every run that they put up, when I'm out there or when any of our guys are out there. But that's not the focus when I step out there. I'm going to pitch as if it's a 0-0 ballgame the whole time and kind of not budge from that mentality the least."

Kremer won his lone career start against the Braves on May 5, 2023. He threw six innings and allowed one run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. However, in his past five interleague starts, dating to Aug. 31, 2024, Kremer is 0-3 with an 8.39 ERA.

With Spencer Schwellenbach and Chris Sale on the injured list, the Braves have limited options for starting pitchers. They will go with a bullpen game on Saturday, with left-hander Aaron Bummer making the first start of his career after 373 relief appearances.

Bummer has pitched 28 times out of the bullpen this season. He last worked on Wednesday, when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels and emerged with the win in an 8-3 victory.

The Atlanta bullpen has pitched the fewest innings in the major leagues this year, 281, for a big-league-low average of 3.2 innings per game. Braves relievers have pitched to a 3.59 ERA, which ranks seventh among the 30 teams.

Kremer, meanwhile, will face an Atlanta offense that continues to struggle. Over the past eight games, the Braves were shut out three times and mustered only 18 total runs. In their past six losses, the Braves scored a total of four runs.

"The biggest thing is we've got some guys that have done it before, and you just hope they rediscover it again and do what's on the back of their baseball card," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "... You're hoping at some point it clicks and they get it going."

Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who had reached base in 33 consecutive games, had his streak end on Friday when he went 0-for-4. It had been the longest active run in the majors.

Field Level Media

