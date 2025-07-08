Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais tie the knot: Bride stuns in elegant white gown | Photos

Deshaun Watson tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais in an intimate Miami ceremony on July 3. The couple has been incredibly secretive about their nuptials and chose to only invite close friends and family to the celebration. However, a look at Anais’ wedding dress, as posted by a friend online, gathered eyeballs and stole the spotlight at the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback’s big day. Deshaun Watson tied the knot with Jilly Anais in Miami on July 3.(Instagram/ Deshaun Watson)

Love and congratulations pour in for the couple

Anais, 29, donned a sheer white gown embroidered with flowers for her big day. She can be seen smiling and posing beside Watson in an image shared by one of the attendees.

“Meet the Watsons ♥️‼️” the caption read.

Fans took to the comment section to shower the couple with much love and congratulations for the big announcement.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a private party aboard a yacht that cruised along the Miami coastline. The couple had announced their engagement back in March.

Relationship history

Watson met model and influencer Anais during his early days of playing with the Houston Texans. The pair crossed paths at a Los Angeles game and have been dating ever since. Although the couple kept their big day under wraps, fans would still get a glimpse into their love through posts shared by the two online. She stood by him during his 11-game suspension following multiple sexual misconduct allegations and the pair has braved multiple highs and lows in their relationship together.

Watson’s NFL career is currently on thin ice given his Achilles tendon injury which abruptly ended last season for him. As per a recent statement made by Cleveland.com's Mary Cabot, he is still expected to miss “a significant portion” of the 2025 season while undergoing treatment.