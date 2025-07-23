The Minnesota Twins have delivered an impressive impersonation of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. 'Disciplined' Twins seek series victory vs. Dodgers

The Twins worked seven walks and took complete advantage of a shaky defense in a 10-7 win on Tuesday in Los Angeles. They head into Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with a chance at a series victory.

Tuesday's win was just the third in 15 games for the Twins against the Dodgers since 2017.

Minnesota's relentless attack Tuesday included two hits and two walks from both Carlos Correa and Ty France. Correa scored four runs and France, a native of nearby West Covina, Calif., added three.

Christian Vazquez had two hits with three RBIs, while Royce Lewis also drove in a run in three different innings and none of them from a base hit. Royce, who hails from nearby Orange County, brought home runs with a fielder's choice, a bases-loaded walk and a comebacker with the bases loaded.

"We stayed very disciplined," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We tried to just force them into the zone. I think our guys were watching the game, paying attention to other guys' at-bats, and then taking those thoughts to the plate themselves. And when we did get some pitches, we hit good pitches too. ... There was a lot of nodding and approval in the dugout."

After losing two of three at Colorado, the Twins can head home with a break- even road trip when they send right-hander Chris Paddack to the mound on Wednesday.

Paddack, who played three seasons with the San Diego Padres, is 1-4 with a 6.63 ERA in eight career starts against the Dodgers. He is 0-3 with 7.77 ERA in five starts at Dodger Stadium.

After giving up six runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs in a loss before the All-Star break to the Chicago Cubs, Paddack returned Friday to give up five runs over five innings in another loss, this one to the Rockies. Four of those runs came in the first inning.

The Dodgers will turn to right-hander Tyler Glasnow , who made five starts before he went on the injured list in late April with shoulder inflammation. He has allowed two runs, and just one earned, over the first two starts of his comeback.

Glasnow is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in three career outings against the Twins.

"He's in a really good spot," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I think that he's really focused. Certainly very helpful having him back, and there's a lot of clarity going on right now with Tyler."

There is less clarity with a defense that committed two errors on Tuesday and was sloppy at best

The bullpen took another hit when right-hander Ben Casparius exited with a calf injury, one game after lefty Tanner Scott departed with elbow inflammation.

There are no concerns with two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who has a home run in four consecutive games for the first time in his career. One of those games included a three-inning pitching performance against the Twins in a 5-2 victory Monday.

"Seems like every night he's doing his part," Roberts said of Ohtani. "He's not letting the scoreboard dictate his effort. He's in there every night. He's taking good at-bats. ... I think the offense is starting to show some life."

