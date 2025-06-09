Disgruntled Packers C Elgton Jenkins at camp, not practicing

Packers center Elgton Jenkins plans to attend mandatory minicamp in Green Bay, although participation is an entirely different story, according to multiple reports Monday. HT Image

Seeking an adjusted contract to reflect the current market for his new position, Jenkins has been distant from the team since the start of the offseason. He's moving from guard to center and while he said last season he's amenable to a move, he wants to be paid for his versatility after logging important snaps at tackle and guard in previous seasons.

Jenkins has two years remaining on a four-year, $68 million contract signed in 2022, but none of it is guaranteed.

NFL Network reported Monday it's unlikely Jenkins will practice without financial guarantees for injury in his contract.

Packers offensive coordinator Andy Stenavich said after the draft Jenkins was on board with the position switch, but ESPN reported Jenkins wants the security of guarantees or a new deal to make the move.

At an average annual salary of $17 million per year, Jenkins' current deal would make him the second-highest-paid center in the NFL tied with Cam Jurgens behind only Chiefs All-Pro Creed Humphrey .

Jenkins turns 30 in December and bumps inside to make room for free agent addition Aaron Banks to play left guard. The Packers also selected Anthony Belton and seventh-rounder John Williams in their 2025 draft class.

Jenkins was a second-round pick in 2019 and played center in college. General manager Brian Gutekunst has shown little interest in extending contracts for players with more than one season left on an existing contract.

"We feel he's got a chance to be an All-Pro center. We've talked about it a lot, how versatility plays into our offensive line, and having guys that can move to different spots," Gutekunst said. "And Elgton's one of those guys who can play all five spots, so he's a luxury. I'm excited to see what he can do at center, as well."

