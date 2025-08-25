Novak Djokovic opened his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown with a straight sets victory over Learner Tien at the US Open on Sunday. Djokovic shrugs off blisters to advance at US Open

The 38-year-old Serbian star needed a lengthy medical timeout to treat what looked like a blister on his right foot before wrapping up a 6-1, 7-6 , 6-2 win against his unseeded 19-year-old American opponent on the Arthur Ashe Stadium showcourt.

"Great to be back in New York," Djokovic said during a brief on-court interview.

"Quite a strange match to be honest. The first set was 20 minutes, the second set was an hour and 20 minutes. It was a key to me to hold my nerve in the second set. All in all there are positives to take.

"I wish I had Learner Tien's age when you come to the late 30s it's about learning how to preserve the energy for what matters.

"I still have the flair, I still have the drive, and you guys give me the energy. Hopefully I can keep it going."

Djokovic has not played since his defeat in the semi-finals at Wimbledon last month, skipping ATP Masters events in Toronto and Cincinnati to focus all his energy on the US Open.

While there were a few signs of rustiness at times on Sunday, Djokovic also laced his performance with flashes of the brilliance that has been his calling card throughout a glittering career.

Djokovic looked to be a man in a hurry in a scorching start, rattling off winners to take the first set 6-1.

Tien, however, was given hope though in a laboured second set performance by Djokovic, but could not convert a break point that would have made it 1-1 when leading 5-4.

Instead, Djokovic held serve to make it 5-5, and reasserted himself to claim the second set tie break, attacking the net cleverly and using some sublime variation to pull Tien all over the court.

Djokovic paused for a medical timeout for treatment to his right foot before the third set got under way.

The rest appeared to give Djokovic a jolt of energy, and he sprinted into a 5-1 lead to leave Tien reeling.

Tien did well to save a match point on Djokovic's serve before breaking for 5-2.

But the respite was short-lived as Djokovic again responded emphatically, breaking back immediately to wrap up victory.

Djokovic will face US qualifier Zachary Svajda in the second round.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.