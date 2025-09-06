The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit a rough patch at an inopportune time. They've lost four games in a row going into Saturday night's matchup with the host Baltimore Orioles. Dodgers hope to end skid vs. streaking Orioles

"There's no sugar-coating this," Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said. "We need to figure this out and figure this out quick."

A 2-1 loss in Friday night's series opener is the latest malfunction for the Dodgers, who have dropped six of their last seven games.

While Samuel Basallo's ninth-inning home run broke a tie to send Los Angeles to its latest defeat, it's the offense that might be most concerning.

"It's sort of on repeat right now," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I know each day guys come in fresh, prepared and expecting a different result. We just haven't been able to string hits together and put up a crooked number and get a lead. It's not from lack of effort. We're trying, but yeah, we're just not getting it done."

The Orioles found another uplifting result as they won their fourth consecutive game all against National League West playoff contenders.

"We're just trying to put the puzzle together every night," interim manager Tony Mansolino said. "Last few nights we've been able to put it together."

This time, it was Basallo, a highly regarded prospect, who enjoyed the special moment.

"In due time, we'll see more of that," Mansolino said. "It's a really big swing and really kind of like a jumping point in his career in some ways."

The Dodgers have right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto lined up as their starting pitcher for his first-ever matchup with the Orioles. He didn't receive a decision in last Sunday's 5-4 victory against Arizona, but he logged seven innings and matched his season-high total with 10 strikeouts without a walk.

This will be Yamamoto's sixth road assignment in his last seven starts. He's less than four innings away from reaching the 150-inning level for the season.

Left-hander Trevor Rogers , who already has achieved a career- high win total, will head to the mound for the Orioles. He's looking for his fourth consecutive victory after going 4-1 with one no-decision in August.

In his last seven starts, Rogers has worked at least six innings and held opponents to one run or less in each of those outings. Despite him spending most of his career in the National League, this will mark only Rogers' second appearance vs. the Dodgers. He allowed two runs in five innings in a July 5, 2021, no-decision, a 5-4 loss to Miami.

The Dodgers lost catcher Dalton Rushing when he fouled a ball off his right leg in the sixth inning Friday night. He had to be helped off the field.

"He's pretty banged up right now," Roberts said. "Until we know more, obviously he's not going to be in there ."

Roberts said recently activated catcher Ben Rortvedt will be behind the plate Saturday. Another catcher will be summoned in case Rushing goes on the injured list.

On Saturday, the Orioles will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr.'s MLB-record-setting 2,131 consecutive games played. Ripken went on to play in 2,632 games in a row.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.